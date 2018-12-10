Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies a

Ghosn, Nissan formally charged in financial misconduct scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/10/2018 | 06:44pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors indicted Carlos Ghosn, the ousted chairman of Nissan, for under-reporting his income, and officially charged the automaker for its role in the financial misconduct scandal that has shocked the industry.

Ghosn was arrested on Nov. 19 on suspicion of conspiring to understate his compensation by about half of the actual 10 billion yen ($88 million) awarded over five years from 2010.

He has been held in a Tokyo jail since then for questioning, but had not been officially charged until now. Prosecutors re-arrested him on Monday on fresh allegations of understating his income for three more years through March 2018.

Nissan, which fired Ghosn as chairman days after his arrest, has said the misconduct was masterminded by the executive with the help of former Representative Director Greg Kelly, who was also indicted for the first time on Monday.

The indictments also put the ball back in Renault court, as Nissan's alliance partner and 43.4 percent-owner prepares for a Dec. 13 board meeting likely to discuss Ghosn's future as its chairman and chief executive.

Ghosn and Kelly have not made any statement through their lawyers, but Japanese media reported that they have denied the allegations. Calls to Ghosn's lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, at his office went unanswered.

Nissan, indicted for filing false financial statements, said it takes the charge seriously.

"Making false disclosures in annual securities reports greatly harms the integrity of Nissan's public disclosures in the securities markets, and the company expresses its deepest regret," it said, adding it will correct past financial reports to include appropriate compensation figures.

Japan's securities watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC), said the crime carried a fine of up to 700 million yen ($6.2 million).

SUPPORT WAVERING

Renault has so far stopped short of dismissing Ghosn while repeatedly demanding access to the findings of the Nissan internal investigation that led to his arrest.

Support for that position may now weaken among the French carmaker's employees and their four board representatives. Before Monday's indictment, the leftist CGT union had already criticized second-in-command Thierry Bollore for pledging unconditional staff support for Ghosn.

"The situation can't continue like this," said an official at another Renault union, closer to the political middle-ground, after the charges were filed. "Unless things change, Mr Ghosn should be officially dismissed so that Renault can move on."

Much may depend on the position of the French government - Renault's biggest shareholder - when the board meets on Thursday. A finance ministry official declined to comment.

Ghosn's arrest has shaken the foundations of the Renault-Nissan alliance, with Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa calling for changes to weaken the French parent's control.

Under French government pressure, Ghosn had been exploring a deeper tie-up or even a full merger between Renault and Nissan, despite strong reservations at the Japanese carmaker.

But analysts and legal experts say it may be hard for Ghosn's former acolyte to avoid blame, regardless of whether other executives knew about the misconduct or that the company lacked internal controls.

"It becomes difficult to overlook Saikawa's role in all of this. That becomes the main focus now," prominent lawyer and former prosecutor Nobuo Gohara said.

Ghosn, if convicted, faces up to 10 years in prison and/or 10 million yen in fines under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

FALL FROM GRACE

Ghosn's arrest marks a dramatic fall for a leader once hailed for rescuing Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy.

The executive has been treated like others in detention, held in a small chilly room. Authorities have limited his opportunities to shower and shave, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Asked about criticism that Japanese prosecutors often try to force confessions from suspects, deputy prosecutor at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, Shin Kukimoto, said no such method was being used with Ghosn and Kelly.

"Questioning is by no means being conducted in a way that forces confession," he told a news conference. "It's my understanding that both of them are being treated appropriately at the Tokyo Detention Center."

The Japanese automaker is also seeking to block access by Ghosn's representatives to an apartment in Brazil, citing a risk that the executive may remove or destroy evidence.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Chang-Ran Kim and Malcolm Foster; Additional reporting by Laurence Frost and Chris Gallagher; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by William Mallard/ Muralikumar Anantharaman/Himani Sarkar/Jane Merriman)

By Kiyoshi Takenaka
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -0.29% 683 End-of-day quote.-17.21%
RENAULT -3.98% 55.28 Real-time Quote.-31.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
06:44pCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn, Nissan formally charged in financial misconduct scandal
RE
12/09CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan seeks to block Ghosn's access to apartment in Rio
RE
12/07CARLOS GHOSN : Nikkei
RE
12/05CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel puts off selection of nominee to succeed Ghosn
RE
12/03CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's external board to meet Tuesday, discuss Ghosn replacement
RE
12/01CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/30CARLOS GHOSN : Financial wrongdoing allegations against Carlos Ghosn
RE
11/29CARLOS GHOSN : Japan central banker mum on alleged involvement in Ghosn transaction
RE
11/28CARLOS GHOSN : Auditor had questioned Nissan on payments to Ghosn at heart of scandal - source
RE
11/27CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/26CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/25CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
11/24CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
11/23CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/22CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ends Ghosn's two-decade reign with last-minute Renault backing
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/04BILL GATES : Former Hedge-Fund Titan and Bill Gates Are Betting Billions on Tampa
DJ
06:44pCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn, Nissan formally charged in financial misconduct scandal
RE
12/05CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel puts off selection of nominee to succeed Ghosn
RE
12/03PATRICK THOMAS : Accenture Acquires Enaxis Consulting -- Deal Digest
DJ
12/07PATRICK THOMAS : HCL Technologies Acquires IBM Software Products for $1.8 Billion
DJ
12/07CARLOS GHOSN : Nikkei
RE
12/09CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan seeks to block Ghosn's access to apartment in Rio
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.