Police search Renault's headquarters near Paris as part of Ghosn probe

L'Express magazine reported earlier on Wednesday that the search was being carried out in relation to Ghosn, who faces charges of misconduct. Ghosn has denied any wrongdoing and has been released on bail.

L'Express added that French authorities were probing a wedding reception party held at the Chateau de Versailles in 2016 to mark the wedding of Ghosn to his second wife Carole, and a judicial source confirmed those elements to Reuters.

Renault itself confirmed that police were searching its premises, but declined to comment on the subject of the search.

"Renault confirms that a search by police is currently underway at its headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt and Renault is co-operating fully with authorities," said the company, adding that it would not make any further comment on the matter.

Earlier this year, Renault said it had found evidence that it had paid part of Ghosn's wedding costs and added it would turn the investigation over to prosecutors.

Ghosn's Versailles wedding party in October 2016 had already drawn public scrutiny for its opulence and Marie Antoinette-themed costumes.

