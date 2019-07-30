Log in
Business Leaders
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Swiss help Japan's investigation into ex-Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn

07/30/2019 | 08:17am EDT
Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss prosecutors said on Tuesday they are assisting Japanese authorities in their investigation into former Renault and Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn, who faces charges of fraud and misconduct.

Ghosn, who has denied wrongdoing and has been freed on $4.5 million bail, is pursuing claims against Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, who ousted him as chairman of their alliance after raising allegations of embezzlement.

"The request for legal assistance from Japan has been delegated to the Zurich public prosecutor's office for enforcement and is currently being processed," the office said, without giving any further detail on what it had been asked for.

"The Zurich public prosecutor's office is not conducting its own proceedings," it added.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORP -0.03% 2948.5 End-of-day quote.-0.52%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -2.06% 476 End-of-day quote.-16.78%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.82% 720.1 End-of-day quote.-15.89%
RENAULT -2.39% 50.65 Real-time Quote.-4.88%
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
08:17aCARLOS GHOSN : Swiss help Japan's investigation into ex-Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn
RE
07/20CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi in the Netherlands
RE
07/03CARLOS GHOSN : Police search Renault's headquarters near Paris as part of Ghosn probe
RE
06/29CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband
RE
06/28CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ex-chief Ghosn cancels hastily arranged Tokyo press conference
RE
06/26CARLOS GHOSN : Japan watchdog to recommend $24 million fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay
RE
06/26CARLOS GHOSN : Japan watchdog to recommend £29.4 million fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay - source
RE
06/25CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Asks Why Nissan CEO Isn't Charged -- WSJ
DJ
06/23CARLOS GHOSN : Liberation
RE
06/17CARLOS GHOSN : Wife of former Nissan boss Ghosn urges Trump to help her husband
RE
06/12CARLOS GHOSN : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
RE
06/04CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's board triggers process to recover Ghosn's suspect expenses
RE
05/27CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's Paris lawyers contacted U.N. body to complain about his treatment
RE
05/23CARLOS GHOSN : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn to ask for monitored visit with spouse - lawyer
RE
05/18CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Reworks Board For Post-Ghosn Era -- WSJ
DJ
