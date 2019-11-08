Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Tavares

Birthday : 08/14/1958
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : TOTAL S.A. - Airbus SE - Peugeot S.A.
Biography : Carlos Tavares is a Portuguese businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies. Mr. Ta

Merged PSA and Fiat would retain all brands: Tavares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 07:10am EST
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

PARIS/TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - Peugeot maker PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler would retain all of their car brands if their planned $50 billion merger goes ahead, the would-be chief executive of the combined group said on Friday.

PSA CEO Carlos Tavares, seen as the architect of PSA's turnaround and in line to take the operational helm in the Fiat tie-up, said in a TV interview that the companies complemented each other well geographically and in terms of technology and brands.

FCA derives 66% of its revenue from North America compared with only 5.7% for PSA, Refinitiv Eikon data shows. Europe remains the main revenue driver for PSA.

"There's no doubt it's a very good deal for both parties. It's a win-win," Tavares told France's BFM Business, in his first interview since the French and Italian companies announced plans to create the world's fourth-largest auto maker last week.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Chairman John Elkann, who would chair the combined group, said on Friday at an event in Turin that the 50-50 share merger would help the Italian carmaker "seize great opportunities."

The deal, which would help the firms pool resources to meet tough new emissions rules and investments in electric and self-driving vehicles, as well as counter a broader downturn in car markers, is still at an early stage.

PSA and Fiat have said they aim to reach a binding outline in the coming weeks, but still face questions over potential job losses, as well as scrutiny over whether the transaction favors one party more than the other.

Tavares said the brands that would come under the combined group's umbrella - PSA's five passenger car labels include Citroen and Vauxhall, while FCA has nine, including Alfa Romeo, Maserati and Jeep - were all likely to survive.

"As of today, I don't see any need to scrap any of the brands if the deal came to pass. They all have their history and their strengths," Tavares said.

Few carmakers have as large a portfolio, with German rival Volkswagen counting 10 passenger brands, if newer Chinese ones such as electric vehicle label Sihao are included.

JOB CUTS?

The merger will also require approval from anti-trust authorities.

Tavares said he did not expect the companies to have to make major concessions to meet competition rules, but added they were ready to do so, without giving details.

One of thorniest aspects of the deal are the potential job losses at stake in a group with a combined workforce of around 400,000, with governments in Rome and Paris as well as unions poring over the implications.

Tavares reaffirmed that the firms could reach billions of euros in annual cost savings without closing factories. But he did not rule out job cuts when pressed, only stating: "That's the car industry, it's not about PSA."

"Margins are continually under pressure and you have to permanently be looking for productivity gains," he added, pointing to stricter regulations on everything from safety to pollution.

Answering a question on the merger being already a done deal, Elkann said a long time could pass between the announcement of a merger and getting it over the line.

Tavares, meanwhile, said the companies remained prudent, adding he'd seen transactions scuppered when parties got into the details, but that talks toward a binding agreement were evolving favorably.

"Given all the necessary regulatory approvals that need to be granted, such a deal cannot be closed in less than a year," Tavares added.

FCA abandoned merger talks with PSA's French rival Renault less than five months ago. ($1 = 0.9051 euros)

By Elisa Anzolin and Gilles Guillaume
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.90% 14.634 End-of-day quote.13.94%
PEUGEOT 0.50% 24.12 Real-time Quote.28.72%
RENAULT -1.48% 46.745 Real-time Quote.-15.42%
SYNERGIE -0.36% 27.5 Real-time Quote.13.70%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.39% 181.68 Delayed Quote.29.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Tavares
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/06MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son admits mistakes after Vision Fund's $8.9 billion loss
RE
11/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash
RE
11/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Reports Record Cash -- WSJ
DJ
07:10aCARLOS TAVARES : Tavares
RE
11/03WILBUR ROSS : Bloomberg, citing Ross
RE
11/04TIM COOK : Apple pledges $2.5 billion to fight California housing crisis
RE
11:42aDAVID EINHORN : Musk mocks hedge fund owner Einhorn over Tesla shorts
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Ferdinand Piëch Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Thomas Wellauer Devin Wenig Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group