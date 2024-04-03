David L. Calhoun is a businessperson who has been at the head of 18 different companies and occupies the position of President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at The Boeing Co., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Nielsen Finance LLC and Chief Executive Officer for NetRatings LLC. Mr. Calhoun is also on the board of Caterpillar, Inc. (former Independent Chairman), Nielsen Consumer Neuroscience, Inc. and King (Cayman) Holdings Ltd. In his past career Mr. Calhoun was Non-Executive Chairman of Gates Global, Inc., Executive Chairman at Nielsen Holdings Plc Chairman for The Nielsen Company (US) LLC, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Nielsen NV (Old) and Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer at The Nielsen Company (US), Inc. (which are all subsidiaries of Nielsen Holdings Plc), Independent Chairman at Gates Corp., Senior Managing Director at The Blackstone Group, Inc. and Chairman at Gates Industrial Corp. Plc (a subsidiary of The Blackstone Group, Inc.), Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of The Nielsen Co., President & Chief Executive Officer of GE Aviation Systems North America LLC, President & Chief Executive Officer of GE Lighting Solutions LLC, President & Chief Executive Officer of GE Transportation, President & Chief Executive Officer at GE Infrastructure (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., President & Chief Executive Officer for GE Infrastructure LLC, President & Chief Executive Officer of Employers Reinsurance Corp. and President-Pacific Region at GE Plastics. Mr. Calhoun received an undergraduate degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.

Linked companies BOEING Chief Executive Officer NetRatings LLC NetRatings LLC Internet Software/Services Technology Services NetRatings LLC provides on-line audiences, advertising, and marketing measurement products. Its products are used for measurement and analysis of advertising, video, consumer-generated media, word of mouth, commerce, and consumer behavior. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. Chief Executive Officer