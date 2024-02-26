FTC Files Complaint Against H&R Block for Deceptive Marketing, Data Deletion

The FTC's complaint specifically alleges that H&R Block customers had to contact the company by chat or phone in order to downgrade to a less expensive tax-filing product, making the downgrade more time consuming.

FTX Gets Bankruptcy Court Approval to Sell Shares in AI Startup Anthropic

Authorization for the sale enables the bankrupt crypto exchange to unload its stake at "the most optimal and appropriate time" given the increased interest in artificial intelligence.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sells $125m of stock

Jamie Dimon sold $125m of JPMorgan stock through a plan, while his wife Judith Kent sold $25m of stock

Goldman Sachs now sees first U.S. rate cut in June, just four in total for 2024

Goldman expects rate cuts in June, July, September and December, followed by four more in 2025, versus just three previously.

You Say Bitcoin Is Digital Gold? Maybe It's Digital Pearls

Almost every previously disruptive technology has ended up being disrupted. Bitcoin could be too.

Husband Who Eavesdropped on Wife's Work Calls Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading

Tyler Loudon made $1.76 million trading shares after overhearing calls his wife, a former BP executive, made while working remotely.

Analysis: High Yields Drive Demand For Investment-Grade Bonds, Rate Cuts Likely to Boost Market

High yields have been driving demand for investment-grade bonds and the trend should continue once central banks start cutting rates, according to Ben Lord, fund manager at M&G.

Are You Bleeding Money on Car Insurance? So Are Insurers

Even as used-car prices fell in 2023, an eye-watering rise in premiums often wasn't enough to offset higher costs for auto insurers. And it isn't just happening in the U.S.

Markets underpricing risk of populist politics in U.S. and abroad, Summers says

The former U.S. treasury sector said populist politics threaten to hinder global economic growth.

Sequoia Heritage Backs Private-Equity Firm With Taste for Complexity

The Sequoia Capital arm pledged $200 million to the debut secondaries fund of RenWave Kore, sources say.

