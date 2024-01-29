Holcim: new CEO on May 1

Swiss building materials group Holcim announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Miljan Gutovic as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 1, 2024, succeeding current CEO Jan Jenisch.



An Australian national, Miljan Gutovic has been a member of Holcim's Executive Committee since 2018. He was previously responsible for the Middle East and Africa region, then for the Europe region and operational excellence.



Relieved of the role of CEO, Jan Jenisch will focus on that of Chairman and stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in May. In addition, the Board of Directors has appointed him to lead the IPO of the company's North American activities.



