Mr. John Jacob Philip Elkann is a Chairman at Stellantis NV, a Chairman at GEDI Gruppo Editoriale SpA, a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at EXOR NV, an Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Ferrari NV, a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Exor NV (Private Equity), a Chairman at Giovanni Agnelli e C. SapA, a Chairman at Fondazione Giovanni Agnelli, a Chairman at Giovanni Agnelli BV, a Chairman at Italiana Editrice SpA, an Executive Chairman at Ferrari SpA and a Member at The Brookings Institution. He is on the Board of Directors at Aspen Institute Italia, Fondazione Italia Cina and The Museum of Modern Art. Mr. Elkann was previously employed as a Chairman by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, a Co-Chairman by Cushman & Wakefield, Inc., a Chairman by C&W Group, Inc., an Independent Non-Executive Director by News Corp., a Senior Non-Executive Director by CNH Industrial NV, a Non-Executive Director by Fiat Industrial SpA, a Non-Executive Director by The Economist Newspaper Ltd., a Non-Executive Director by The Economist Group Ltd., a Chairman by IFIL Investments SpA, a Chairman by Editrice La Stampa SpA, a Chairman by Istituto Finanziario Industriale SpA, a Non-Executive Director by RIT Capital Partners Plc, a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer by Exor SpA, a Member-Group Audit by General Electric Co., a Chairman by Fiat SpA, a Co-Chairman by C&W Group, Inc., a Member-Executive Board by Confindustria, a Non-Executive Director by RCS MediaGroup SpA, and a Non-Executive Director by The Economist Newspaper NA, Inc. He also served on the board at PartnerRe Ltd., SGS SA, CA Indosuez Wealth (Italy) SpA, Le Monde SA, Old Town SA and Rinascente Upim SRL. He received his undergraduate degree from Politecnico di Torino.

Linked companies Giovanni Agnelli e C. SapA Giovanni Agnelli e C. SapA Financial Conglomerates Finance Giovanni Agnelli e C. SAPA manufactures and markets motor vehicles. The firm also invests in the various sectors such as professional sports, retail, publishing, insurance, paper making, and tourism. The company is located in Turin, Italy Chairman GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A. Chairman