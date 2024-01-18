Goodyear: Mark Stewart, ex-Stellantis, appointed CEO

Goodyear announced Thursday the appointment of Mark Stewart, former head of Stellantis in North America, as Chief Executive Officer, a role he will assume as of Monday, January 29.



Stewart will succeed Richard J. Kramer, who had previously announced his intention to step down after 24 years with the tire manufacturer, 14 of which as CEO.



He will be replaced by Laurette Koellner, an independent director since 2019, as head of the American manufacturer's board of directors.



Until now, Stewart was Stellantis' Deputy Chief Executive Officer (COO) in charge of the North America region, which employs over 88,000 people and generates annual sales of around $90 billion.



By comparison, Goodyear has 74,000 employees and sales of $20.8 billion in 2022.



The stock was expected to rise by 1.5% on Thursday on Wall Street following this appointment.



