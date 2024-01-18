By Pierre Bertrand

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton said that it has appointed Michael Burke as Chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group.

Burke, whose appointment is effective from February 1, succeeds Sidney Toledano who will serve as advisor to group Chief Executive, Bernard Arnault, the French luxury-goods conglomerate said Thursday.

Toledano will depart the LVMH executive committee from February 1, LVMH said.

