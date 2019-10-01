Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Biography : Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who founded Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education. Mr. Zuckerberg holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, Inc. Mr. Zuckerberg is also on the board of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC.

Facebook's Zuckerberg says Warren as U.S. president would be bad for tech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes his keynote speech during Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg told employees in July that the company would "go to the mat" to defeat Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren's expected effort to break up the world's largest social media company if she were elected president, according to audio of two internal company meetings published by The Verge.

"If she (Warren) gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don't want to have a major lawsuit against our own government," he said, according to the leaked audio.

Warren, who in March called for breaking up Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc, quickly issued a retort on Twitter.

"What would really 'suck' is if we don't fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anticompetitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights," Warren tweeted.

In a later series of tweets, Warren noted that Facebook has built more market dominance in recent years by acquiring potential competitors WhatsApp and Instagram.

"More than 85% of all social networking traffic goes through sites owned or operated by Facebook," she wrote. "They've got a lot of power—and face little competition or accountability.

"They’ve bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, undermined our democracy, and tilted the playing field against everyone else."

In the audio, Zuckerberg said breaking up big tech companies would make election interference "more likely because now the companies can't coordinate and work together."

Zuckerberg also drew laughter by saying Facebook's investment on safety is bigger than Twitter's entire revenue.

Zuckerberg issued a statement on his Facebook page, linking to The Verge's transcript, though he said it was meant to be internal.

"You can check it out if you're interested in seeing an unfiltered version of what I'm thinking and telling employees" he wrote in the post.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has an open antitrust investigation into Facebook, and a group of state attorneys general led by New York is also investigating.

Other Democratic presidential candidates have also criticized Facebook. Senator Bernie Sanders said he would look to split up Facebook, Google and Amazon, while Senator Kamala Harris said a break-up should "seriously" be considered. [nL2N22O053]

Senator Amy Klobuchar, one of the lawmakers who introduced the Honest Ads Act that would force Facebook to disclose purchasers of ads on the platform, announced her campaign with a speech that criticized major tech companies.

Another senior Facebook executive told Reuters this month the company is confident it would defeat an effort to break it up.

With more than 2 billion monthly users, Facebook been under scrutiny from regulators around the world over data sharing practices. It has also come under fire for failing to prevent Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other Republicans have criticized social media platforms for alleged bias against conservatives, which the platforms have denied.

Zuckerberg was on Capitol Hill last month for the first time since he testified before the U.S. Congress in April 2018. While in Washington he met with Trump and members of congress. [nL2N26B11F]

In the tape, he was asked about refusing requests to give public testimony before legislators around the world including the U.S. Senate.

"It just doesn't really make sense for me to go to hearings in every single country that wants to have me show up," he told employees.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in London; Ayanti Bera and Amal S in Bengaluru; David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Sandra Maler, David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)

By David Shepardson and Elizabeth Culliford
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.24% 1206 Delayed Quote.15.41%
AMAZON.COM -0.02% 1735.65 Delayed Quote.15.56%
FACEBOOK -1.27% 175.81 Delayed Quote.34.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
10/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg says Warren as U.S. president would be bad for tech
RE
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook CEO Zuckerberg meets Trump, seeks to mend fences in Washington
RE
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Gets Chilly Reception on Capitol Hill -- Update
DJ
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Gets Chilly Reception on Capitol Hill
DJ
09/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Heads to Capitol Hill to Push His Version of Web Regulation -- Update
DJ
09/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Heads to Capitol Hill to Push His Version of Internet Regulation
DJ
07/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Compliance -- Update
DJ
07/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Compliance -- Update
DJ
06/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Backs Privacy Legislation
DJ
06/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Backs Privacy Legislation
DJ
06/20MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Sandberg Echoes Zuckerberg's Call for Regulation
DJ
06/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Finds Self on Receiving End of Fake Video
DJ
05/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : More State Treasurers Back Proposal to Split Chair and CEO Roles at Facebook
DJ
05/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
RE
05/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook rejects co-founder call for breakup, senator urges U.S. antitrust probe
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/01DAVID HENRY : Too big to lend? JPMorgan cash hit Fed limits, roiling U.S. repos
RE
09/28CHARLES SCHARF : Wells Taps New Leader -- WSJ
DJ
10/01MICHAEL O'LEARY : O'Leary
RE
09/27JAMIE DIMON : Wells Fargo taps one-time Dimon protégé Scharf to lead turnaround
RE
09/25GUIDO KERKHOFF : Thyssenkrupp faces more turmoil as CEO Kerkhoff set to leave
RE
10/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg says Warren as U.S. president would be bad for tech
RE
09/26MARTINA MERZ : Thyssenkrupp's Merz drops SAF Holland chairwoman role
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Devin Wenig Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group