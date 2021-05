The $40 billion sale of Arm to U.S. chip firm Nvidia Corp is awaiting regulatory approval.

SoftBank has nominated the chair of gaming firm Koei Tecmo Holdings Co Ltd, Keiko Erikawa, and the co-CEO of group internet business Z Holdings Corp, Kentaro Kawabe, to join the board.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)