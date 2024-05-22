STMicroelectronics: all resolutions approved at AGM

On Wednesday, STMicroelectronics shareholders approved all the resolutions put to them at the company's Annual General Meeting in Amsterdam.



Among other things, they ratified the reappointment of Jean-Marc Chéry as Chairman of the Management Board for a three-year term, i.e. until the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 2027.



They also approved the reappointment of Nicolas Dufourcq, head of Bpifrance, to the Supervisory Board for a further three years, and the appointment of Pascal Daloz, current CEO of Dassault Systèmes, to replace Yann Delabrière.



The AGM also authorized the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.36 per ordinary share, as well as the possibility of carrying out share buy-backs.



The remuneration policy for the Management Board was also approved.



