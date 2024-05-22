STMicroelectronics: all resolutions approved at AGM
Among other things, they ratified the reappointment of Jean-Marc Chéry as Chairman of the Management Board for a three-year term, i.e. until the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 2027.
They also approved the reappointment of Nicolas Dufourcq, head of Bpifrance, to the Supervisory Board for a further three years, and the appointment of Pascal Daloz, current CEO of Dassault Systèmes, to replace Yann Delabrière.
The AGM also authorized the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.36 per ordinary share, as well as the possibility of carrying out share buy-backs.
The remuneration policy for the Management Board was also approved.
