SYDNEY--National Australia Bank has announced the appointment of Andrew Irvine as its incoming chief executive officer and managing director.

The Australian lender on Wednesday said Irvine, NAB's group executive business and private banking since 2020, would succeed Ross McEwan as CEO on April 2.

"The customer is front and center for Andrew. He has lifted our business and private banking performance and been a tireless advocate for the agricultural sector, small business and First Nations business," said NAB chair Philip Chronican.

NAB said McEwan would retire from executive roles following a career spanning financial and insurance services. It will select a new replacement for the group executive business and private banking role in due course.

