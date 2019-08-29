Log in
Business Leaders
Sergio Ermotti

Age : 59
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : UBS Group AG - UBS AG
Biography : Mr. Sergio P. Ermotti is a Chief Executive Officer at UBS AG, UBS AG (Stamford Branch), a Group Chi

UBS's Ermotti says Swiss bank's CEO bench at least three deep - NZZ

08/29/2019 | 09:31am EDT
Swiss bank UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti addresses a news conference in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS has least three candidates from inside the biggest Swiss bank who could eventually step into the CEO role, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a newspaper interview on Thursday on the heels of a big management reshuffle.

"We have at least three good internal candidates, and if somebody leads our core business as co-chief, it's pretty clear that this person should have the potential," Ermotti told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung, adding a change was not imminent. "It's just going to depend on the needs of the bank at the time of the change."

Ermotti, who has been CEO since 2011, made the comments after the world's biggest wealth manager appointed former Credit Suisse manager Iqbal Khan to co-lead its flagship wealth management business alongside U.S. counterpart Tom Naratil, as part of a broader shake-up of its executive board.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Stocks treated in this article : Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.52% 11.375 Delayed Quote.3.80%
UBS GROUP 1.12% 10.41 Delayed Quote.-15.86%
Latest news about Sergio Ermotti
 
