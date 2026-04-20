Rattled by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the German group's stock has lost some of its luster following a prolonged rally. However, the fundamental drivers of its success remain intact.

A flagship of the German construction industry for over a century, the company delivered massive infrastructure projects worldwide, such as the Gotthard Base Tunnel and the Munich Olympic Stadium. In the 2000s, under management's impetus, Bilfinger decided to exit the construction sector, which was deemed too cyclical and which had low margins.



Driven by this strategy, the company acquired several firms, including Austria's MCE, to refocus on industrial services. A period of modest, unremarkable growth followed. In 2014, the downward spiral began: management instability, corruption probes... The group was forced to divest its "building & facility" division, a cornerstone of its business. That year, Bilfinger reported a 37% drop in adjusted net profit, the prelude to a series of profit warnings in the following years.

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The decline in the company's valuation attracted the Swedish activist fund Cevian Capital, which built a stake to become the largest shareholder. This triggered a brutal restructuring involving thousands of job cuts and an exclusive refocusing on profitable industrial services.



This reorganization took time to bear fruit. It was not until 2022 and the appointment of Thomas Schulz as CEO that the "new" Bilfinger became fully operational.

Today, Bilfinger is an engineering and industrial services provider. The company operates throughout the lifecycle of industrial facilities, aiming to improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of its clients' plants.

The firm primarily provides maintenance, modification, and operation services for industrial sites, often through long-term framework agreements. It also maintains a projects division, which assists clients with process or energy optimization missions.

Its clients are predominantly players in the process industry, with a strong presence in chemicals and petrochemicals, energy, oil and gas, as well as pharma.

Most importantly, the group has successfully completed its transformation from a capital-intensive firm to a service-oriented one. The figures show a steady improvement in operating margins. This progress has resulted in the stock nearly tripling since its October 2022 low.

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The publication of the 2025 annual results put a slight brake on the stock's ascent. Net profit came in at €176m, actually down slightly from €179.5m the previous year. This decline coincided with the start of the conflict in Iran, which weighed on the entire sector and caused the stock to plunge by over 20% in a few days.

The pullback has allowed a valuation that was becoming stretched to find some breathing room. Otherwise, Bilfinger remains exposed to spending within the energy-petroleum complex and the fiscal stimulus in Germany. From this perspective, the bullish narrative has not truly changed.