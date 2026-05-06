The group continues to benefit from robust demand for high-value specialty treatments, particularly for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and GLP-1 medications. Sales in its primary US Healthcare Solutions division grew by 2.9% to $68.8bn in Q2. However, this growth was tempered by price reductions on certain brand-name drugs, declining sales to a major mail-order customer, and client losses in the oncology and grocery distribution segments.

Total group revenue reached $78.4bn, below the $81.09bn expected by analysts according to LSEG data. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.75, slightly below the $4.81 forecast. Despite these mixed results, Cencora raised its annual targets and now projects adjusted EPS between $17.65 and $17.90, up from its previous range of $17.45 to $17.75.