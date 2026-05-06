Cencora raises annual guidance despite quarterly miss
Cencora reported quarterly results that fell short of market expectations, while simultaneously raising its full-year profit forecast on the back of sustained demand for specialty drugs. The pharmaceutical distributor is pursuing its strategy of refocusing on core operations, notably by strengthening its presence in specialty medical services. This year, the group acquired EyeSouth Partners' retina care business for $1.1bn and divested its animal health division. The announcement failed to reassure the market, with the stock tumbling over 17% in intraday trading.
The group continues to benefit from robust demand for high-value specialty treatments, particularly for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and GLP-1 medications. Sales in its primary US Healthcare Solutions division grew by 2.9% to $68.8bn in Q2. However, this growth was tempered by price reductions on certain brand-name drugs, declining sales to a major mail-order customer, and client losses in the oncology and grocery distribution segments.
Total group revenue reached $78.4bn, below the $81.09bn expected by analysts according to LSEG data. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.75, slightly below the $4.81 forecast. Despite these mixed results, Cencora raised its annual targets and now projects adjusted EPS between $17.65 and $17.90, up from its previous range of $17.45 to $17.75.
Cencora, Inc. specializes in distributing pharmaceutical products. The group supplies generic and name-brand medications, OTC healthcare products, and home care equipment to healthcare providers (hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, physicians, etc.) located in the United States and Canada. The group also offers services to physicians and patients (support and reimbursement assistance services, prescription management services, nursing services, home injection and perfusion services, etc.).
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