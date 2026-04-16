The initial wave of new nuclear reactor projects in the United States is expected to receive direct state financial support through federal loans, as part of a strategy aimed at a long-term revival of the industry.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that the first five to ten planned reactors will "almost certainly" be partially funded by the Department of Energy. This direction aligns with the Trump administration's policy, which aims for the construction of ten large-scale reactors by 2030. However, no project has yet received official approval, illustrating the regulatory and industrial hurdles that remain. In parallel, authorities are seeking to streamline procedures to facilitate the rollout of these infrastructures.



This resurgence also relies on major industrial partnerships, notably with Cameco and Brookfield Asset Management, owners of Westinghouse Electric, for a program estimated at at least $80bn. International support has also been mentioned, including a potential $332bn participation from Japan for projects including AP1000 reactors and small modular reactors. These ambitions come amid growing energy requirements.



Despite these prospects, the sector remains marked by past difficulties, notably the 7-year delays and cost overruns of nearly $17bn for the Vogtle reactors. Nevertheless, the government possesses significant financial leverage with a lending capacity of approximately $290bn. In a context of energy transition and increased electricity demand, notably driven by the rise of artificial intelligence, the United States is seeking to reposition nuclear power as a pillar of its energy mix.