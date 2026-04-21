Vivendi reported revenue of 69 million euros for the first three months of 2026, up 1.3% on an organic basis, "driven by Gameloft, which continues its successful expansion in a sluggish video game market."
Gameloft generated revenue of 68 million euros, with 35 million euros from the PC/Console segment and 33 million euros from Mobile. The PC/Console segment grew by 11% at constant currency and perimeter.
Gameloft is set to release two new titles on PC and consoles in 2026: Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next!, in collaboration with Paramount and Nickelodeon, scheduled for late May, and Bluey's Happy Snaps, in partnership with the BBC, slated for this autumn.
Vivendi also noted that it acquired Prisma Media's luxury and lifestyle publications at the end of March and launched V Collection, a new subsidiary that will contribute to consolidated revenue starting in the second quarter of 2026.
Finally, the group reported that the value of its listed equity portfolio fell to 4.43 billion euros as of March 31, 2026, compared to 5.53 billion euros on December 31, 2025, due to the decline in Universal Music Group's share price.
Vivendi SE is a major player in the content, media and entertainment industries. Vivendi's portfolio of assets includes interests in the following listed and unlisted companies:
- Gameloft (100%-owned): a world leader in console, PC and mobile video games;
- Universal Music Group (9.91%-owned): world leader in music;
- Banijay (19.17%-owned): leading content producer and independent online sports betting company;
- MediaForEurope (15.92%-owned): European leader in television, audiovisual production and the Internet;
- Prisa (11.19%-owned): leader in media and education in Spain and the Spanish-speaking world;
- Lagardère (13.38%-owned): leader in publishing, production, broadcasting and content distribution.
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