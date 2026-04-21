Gameloft drives Vivendi's quarterly revenue

Vivendi reported revenue of 69 million euros for the first three months of 2026, up 1.3% on an organic basis, "driven by Gameloft, which continues its successful expansion in a sluggish video game market."

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/21/2026 at 02:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Gameloft generated revenue of 68 million euros, with 35 million euros from the PC/Console segment and 33 million euros from Mobile. The PC/Console segment grew by 11% at constant currency and perimeter.



Gameloft is set to release two new titles on PC and consoles in 2026: Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next!, in collaboration with Paramount and Nickelodeon, scheduled for late May, and Bluey's Happy Snaps, in partnership with the BBC, slated for this autumn.



Vivendi also noted that it acquired Prisma Media's luxury and lifestyle publications at the end of March and launched V Collection, a new subsidiary that will contribute to consolidated revenue starting in the second quarter of 2026.



Finally, the group reported that the value of its listed equity portfolio fell to 4.43 billion euros as of March 31, 2026, compared to 5.53 billion euros on December 31, 2025, due to the decline in Universal Music Group's share price.