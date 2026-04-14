Over 1,000 professionals denounce a concentration deemed dangerous. Concerns center on creativity, employment and content diversity.

Opposition is intensifying against the proposed merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery, with over 1,000 film and television industry figures mobilizing. Amongst them, Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix and Mark Ruffalo are warning of the potentially negative effects of such a tie-up, particularly regarding reduced competition and fewer opportunities for creators.



Signatories believe this concentration could lead to a decline in the number of productions, more limited project diversity and increased pressure on employment within the sector. They also point to a risk of rising costs and reduced choice for viewers, following the trends observed during previous waves of industry consolidation.



The project would create a major player combining studios, libraries, and streaming platforms such as Paramount+ and HBO Max. While this mobilization structures the opposition, its influence on the final outcome remains uncertain. Regulators, particularly in the United States and Europe, are closely examining the competitive implications of this large-scale transaction.