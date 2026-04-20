ITC Hotels Limited navigates a curious paradox-delivering stellar operational performance even as its share price declines. While the company capitalizes on surging wedding, corporate, and leisure demand with robust revenue growth and margin expansion, investor sentiment remains cautious. Analysts, however, paint a bullish picture, suggesting the market may be undervaluing this hospitality powerhouse's long-term prospects.

Published on 04/20/2026 at 04:41 am EDT - Modified on 04/20/2026 at 05:17 am EDT

India's hospitality sector is riding a powerful growth wave, underpinned by the economy's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy (8.2% growth in Q2 26 GDP), as per Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. FY real GDP growth is projected at 7.4%—90 bp higher than FY 25—creating a robust backdrop for discretionary spending.

The Luxury, Upper Upscale, and Upscale segments delivered exceptional performance during Q3 26, with Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) climbing on festive spending and heightened wedding/Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) activity. Domestic air passenger traffic rebounded strongly with 7% growth in November after brief October softness, signaling renewed travel momentum that's propelling hotel demand across key markets nationwide.

The sector benefits from a favorable structural supply-demand imbalance, particularly acute in premium and leisure segments where demand consistently outpaces available inventory. This imbalance is expected to persist in the medium-to-long term, supporting sustained pricing power and occupancy gains.

Looking ahead, the hospitality industry's outlook remains decidedly optimistic, anchored by sustained consumption trends, positive market sentiment, and continued economic momentum. The convergence of rising disposable incomes, expanding corporate activity, burgeoning wedding/events markets, and infrastructure development positions Indian hospitality for multi-year expansion.

Against this backdrop, ITC Hotels, headquartered in Kolkata, India, stands as one of India's premier hospitality organizations with over five decades of hospitality expertise. The company operates at the intersection of luxury hospitality and sustainable development, with 150+ operational hotels spanning 14,000+ keys (hotel rooms) as of December 2025.

The company achieved a remarkable milestone by signing 28 new hotels with 2,790 keys in 2025—a 26% growth over 2024's 29 hotels with 2,222 keys. The organization blends owned flagship properties with a rapidly expanding managed hotel portfolio, targeting strategic locations across India and select international markets.

Robust growth momentum

ITC Hotels delivered a stellar Q3 26, with consolidated revenue from operations surging 21% y/y to INR 12.3bn. This impressive growth was fueled by robust demand across corporate, wedding, and MICE segments, driving room revenue up 12%.

The company achieved 13% RevPAR growth, supported by a 9% increase in Average Daily Rate (ADR) and 290bp occupancy expansion. Food & Beverage revenue climbed 8% y/y, led by strong banqueting activity, while the company maintained a commanding 48% RevPAR premium over the industry, reflecting its superior brand positioning and service excellence.

Operating performance scaled new heights with EBITDA reaching INR 4.7bn, up 23% y/y, while EBITDA margin expanded by 47bp to 39%. This margin improvement reflected strong operating leverage from higher occupancies, enhanced management fees, and rigorous cost management initiatives including procurement efficiencies and energy optimization. Net income rose by 9% y/y to INR 2.4bn, demonstrating the company's ability to convert top-line growth into bottom-line performance.

Bullish signals

Despite sustained momentum, the company’s share price fell by 17.6% over the past 12 months, bringing its market capitalization to about INR 339bn

(USD 3.6bn). The stock currently trades at a forward FY 27 P/E multiple of 33.2x.

Consensus estimates imply an average target price of INR 217.5, implying an upside of 33.8% over the current market price (INR 162.5). 11 out of the 12 analysts covering the stock have "Buy" ratings on it, reflecting a bullish outlook on ITC Hotels' medium-term growth trajectory.

Balancing promise, peril

ITC Hotels stands at an inflection point, riding India's structural hospitality tailwinds while executing an ambitious expansion strategy. However, risks loom large—aggressive capacity expansion could strain capital allocation, and competitive pressures may erode premium positioning; macroeconomic volatility could dampen discretionary spending.

Success hinges on management's ability to balance growth ambitions with operational discipline, maintaining the delicate equilibrium between expansion velocity and profitability preservation in an increasingly competitive landscape.