While Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals is currently printing cash, a stalling stock price and risky global expansion are starting to test investor nerves.

Saudi Arabia is hoping to ditch expensive imports to build a homegrown pharma powerhouse from scratch.

Currently, the region is the heavyweight of the Middle East and North Africa pharma scene, dropping around 10 billion United States Dollar–USD 12bn a year on drugs, according to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).

Even though the Kingdom has over 55 licensed factories—a figure tracked by the SFDA—local players only cover about 20% of domestic demand right now. That leaves a massive amount of money on the table currently going to imports.

The government’s Vision 2030 goal is to double that local share to 40%, treating domestic factories like strategic assets rather than just backup suppliers, as per the Saudi Vision 2030 – Health Sector Transformation Program.

With Ministry of Health data showing a heavy tilt toward chronic issues such as diabetes and heart disease, the demand for local meds isn't going anywhere. This shift is a key part of the General Authority for Statistics’ reported push into non-oil manufacturing, mirroring the UAE’s success where non-oil activity already makes up 75% of GDP.

Vision 2030’s Health Sector Transformation Program explicitly targets higher domestic drug production, creating durable tailwinds for established local manufacturers like Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals.

This state-backed drive to swap imports for local pills has turned Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals into a prime beneficiary. The company’s latest numbers show they are cashing in on that structural shift with ruthless efficiency.

Mixing up a cure

Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals is effectively proving that regional expansion doesn't have to kill margins—at least not yet. For FY 25, net profit surged 30% y/y to SAR 463.8m (up from SAR 356.5m in FY 24). It’s worth noting that the bottom line grew twice as fast as revenue, which clocked in at SAR 1.5bn, a 13.8% y/y hike from FY 24’s SAR 1.3bn.

These numbers suggest the company is squeezing every possible drop out of its operations rather than just riding a wave of new sales: costs grew slower than sales, margins widened, and pricing, mix, and execution did some real work.

Operating margins at Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals expanded because management finally got a handle on overhead while shifting the product mix toward high-value therapeutic areas such as Cardiovascular and Anti-Diabetics.

The balance sheet maintains a zero-debt position a cash pile that grew 37% to SAR 357.6m. The real test for 2026 is whether Jamjoom can keep this winning streak alive while they start blowing more cash on new projects. They’re planning to sink up to 9% of their sales into developing 57 new products, which is a massive gamble for future growth.

According to latest reports, revenue in the first quarter rose 5.2% y/y to SAR 481.4m, while net profit grew faster at 7.1% y/y to SAR 168.2 million, a clear sign that margins expanded and operating leverage improved compared with the same period last year.

The valuation migraine

At SAR 154, the shares are still a long way off the SAR 184 highs, despite solid operating delivery. This suggests the market is losing faith in the growth story.

That disconnect shows up in the valuation, at a SAR 10.8bn (USD 2.9bn) valuation, Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals is trapped in "mid-cap limbo." That USD 2.9bn price tag looks increasingly fragile when you realize the business has already shed nearly 8% of its value in a year.

A forward estimate of P/E of 22.3x based on potential FY 26 earnings is meaningfully cheaper from its historical 25x multiple over the last two years.

Dividends help — a 2.8% FY 26 yield moving toward 3.7% by FY 28 remains to be seen if that the current multiples actually support. With a SAR 164 average target price offering a 6.5% upside, analysts remain cautious, splitting three ways with two “Holds” and one “Buy”.

Side effects

Getting into Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals means keeping an eye on a few moving parts. Since the SFDA can mandate price cuts, profit margins aren't always set in stone. Plus, they rely a lot on imported raw materials, so any global shipping drama or supply chain hiccups can quickly mess with their production schedule.

The company is also playing a bit of a balancing act with its international expansion. Growing into places such as Egypt and Algeria exposes them to shaky currencies. If these new factories don't ramp up fast or if freight costs spike, those ambitious growth plans could end up weighing on the bottom line instead of boosting it.