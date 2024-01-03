CHILE'S CODELCO COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 16% Y/Y TO 114,100 TONS IN NOVEMBER- COCHILCO
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|5,730
|-0.27%
|-0.12%
|-
|1,130.86 PTS
|-3.20%
|-5.37%
|-
|2,366.39 PTS
|+0.19%
|+1.24%
|-
Wheat Falls Again While Corn, Soybeans Recover -- Daily Grain Highlights
At December meeting, some Fed officials mulled end to balance sheet cuts
Trudeau's climate plan faces setback in Canadian province over carbon tax
Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Citigroup, Icon, Amazon, Broadcom...
Airbus in Talks to Buy Atos Cybersecurity Unit for Up to $2 Billion -- 2nd Update