BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Qiang called on Monday for a comprehensive resumption of cooperation among China, Japan and South Korea with an "open attitude and transparent measures".

Li, speaking at a trilateral summit meeting in Seoul, said that the relations among China, Japan and South Korea have not changed despite "profound global transformations", the official Xinhua news agency reported. (Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)