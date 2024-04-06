STORY: After tolerating the illegal sale of cannabis for more than 50 years in the former army barracks that was claimed by hippies during the 1970s, authorities and the residents of Christiania decided to dig up what is known to locals as 'Pusher Street'.

Freetown Christiania has developed into a major tourist attraction with more than half a million visitors a year, but an increase in gang-related activities around in the area has concerned both residents and authorities.

Police have in recent years removed the cannabis booths from time to time only to see them rebuilt shortly after.

Locals were invited to claim cobble stones as souvenirs from the famous street, after police tore down the booths earlier in the day.

The residents in Christiania live autonomously with self-declared rules, although they are not recognised as their own town by Copenhagen authorities.