STORY: Lee, 59, was attacked in the southern city of Busan while touring the site of a proposed new airport and speaking to journalists and supporters.

Jin, a Lee supporter, told Reuters the attacker was able to approach Lee, pretending to be a supporter wanting to take a picture with the opposition leader. He added there were more than two dozen police officers present, and the assailant was quickly subdued by party officials and police officers.

Jin has been closely following Lee's activities for years as a fan and YouTuber livestreaming events in which the opposition leader has participated.

Lee was rushed to hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair a major blood vessel, and was later recovering and conscious in an intensive care unit, according to a party spokesperson. Lee narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election and is on trial on bribery charges he denies.