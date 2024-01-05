FED'S BARKIN: FIRST QUARTER WILL BE IMPORTANT GIVEN THAT BUSINESSES TEND TO MARK UP AT THE START OF THE YEAR
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|0.6714 USD
|+0.12%
|-1.41%
|-
|0.012 USD
|+0.18%
|0.00%
|-
|0.7483 USD
|-0.04%
|-0.81%
|-
|0.6244 USD
|+0.22%
|-1.14%
|-
|1.094 USD
|-0.05%
|-1.15%
|-
|1.2721 USD
|+0.31%
|-0.08%
|-
Stocks, bond prices ease in see-saw session as investors mull 'soft landing'
- Stock
- Stock market news
- Currency / Forex
- Fed's Barkin : First Quarter Will Be Important Given That Busines…