STORY: :: A fire at a baby care hospital in India has killed six newborns, authorities say

:: New Delhi

:: May 25, 2024

The fire broke out late on Saturday (May 25) night and engulfed the hospital in the eastern part of the city.

The fire department told news agency ANI, in which Reuters owns a minority stake, that six more children were rescued and taken to a different hospital, with one on a ventilator. The fire has since been brought under control.

The owner of the baby hospital has fled, Delhi police said.

The fire occurred a day after 27 people were killed in a fire at an entertainment center in the western state of Gujarat. Local media have reported that two people have been detained in connection with that incident.