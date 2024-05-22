By Emese Bartha

France issued 4 billion euros ($4.34 billion) in new government bonds linked to the European harmonized index of consumer prices, excluding tobacco, known as OATei, via a bank syndicate on Wednesday, one of the bookrunner banks said.

The new July 2043 OATei has a 0.95% coupon, the same bank said. Books for the transaction closed in excess of EUR40 billion, including EUR4.4 billion joint lead manager interest.

The spread was set 7 basis points above the real yield of the 1.80% July 2040 OATei, the same bank said. The bond was priced at 99.408, at a yield of 0.984%, the same bank said.

Joint lead managers of the transaction were BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-22-24 0949ET