STORY: :: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visit a

basketball camp during their trip to Nigeria

:: May 12, 2024

:: Lagos, Nigeria

This was the couple's first stop on their tour of the country's capital city, Lagos, where they unveiled a partnership between their Archewell Foundation and the non-profit Giants of Africa, an NGO that empowers African youths through basketball.

Harry participated in basketball drills and told those attending that sports can unite people.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan arrived in Africa's most populous nation on Friday (May 10) in a trip linked to the Invictus Games, an international sporting event that the Duke of Sussex started a decade ago for troops injured in action.