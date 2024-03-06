WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market settled at its highest levels in three weeks on Wednesday, underpinned by supportive technical signals, spillover from gains in outside markets and talk that China was in the market booking some cargoes of Canadian canola.

Malaysian palm oil climbed to its highest levels in six months in overnight activity, while Chicago soyoil was stronger on the day.

Chart-based speculative positioning contributed to the gains, as the May contract held above its 20-day moving average.

However, an attempt at moving above psychological resistance at C$600 per tonne was short-lived, with selling coming forward above that level.

Statistics Canada releases planted acreage estimates on Monday, March 11, with average trade guesses expecting intentions to come in below the 22.1 million acres seeded in 2023.

There were an estimated 35,323 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 34,094 contracts traded.

Spreading accounted for 19,350 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 


 
 Canola 
        Price   Change 
 May    598.90  up 3.60 
 Jul    606.90  up 3.40 
 Nov    613.90  up 3.20 
 Jan    619.20  up 2.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 


 
 Months                 Prices                Volume 
 Mar/May        10.00 under to 10.20 under       17 
 May/Jul        7.50 under to 8.40 under      6,540 
 May/Nov        14.70 under to 16.10 under      180 
 Jul/Nov        6.70 under to 7.80 under      2,888 
 Nov/Jan        5.30 under to 6.00 under         50

