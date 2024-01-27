ICJ ruling on Gaza impacts Israel's allies: analyst

January 27, 2024 at 12:45 am EST Share

STORY: In an interview with Reuters, van den Herik explained, "The Court can only impose measures upon parties to the dispute. So it would have been quite difficult for the Court to impose on Israel a measure to say that it has to suspend military operations while it cannot at the same time impose a similar measure on Hamas."

She said the ruling by the International Court of Justice in the Gaza genocide case brought by South Africa is binding for Israel, as well as its allies, who may have to rethink their support for Israel to make sure they don't violate international law.