Indonesia mining ministry working to approve more nickel, tin quotas, official says

February 26, 2024 at 05:15 am EST Share

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's mining ministry has issued approvals for mining quotas, known as RKAB, for 145 million metric tons of nickel ore and 14 million tons of bauxite, an official said on Monday.

The ministry is working on approving more of these RKABs after delays, focusing currently on approvals for nickel and tin mining, Tri Winarno added. (Reporting Bernadette Christina Munthe Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)