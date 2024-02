February 12, 2024 at 01:01 am EST

JAKARTA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia is seeking to import 200,000 metric tons of rice from Thailand, its state food procurement agency (Bulog) said on Monday.

Mokhamad Suyamto, Bulog's director, told reporters the planned purchase would be under a government-to-government arrangement. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)