Kishida announced the plan after his visit to the northwest Japanese region hit by a powerful earthquake struck earlier this month.
($1 = 144.9000 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government plans to double budget reserves to 1 trillion yen ($6.9 billion) for earthquake relief in the next fiscal year, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.
Kishida announced the plan after his visit to the northwest Japanese region hit by a powerful earthquake struck earlier this month.
($1 = 144.9000 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|365 JPY
|+0.83%
|+2.53%
|11 M $
|2,494.23 PTS
|+0.46%
|+4.21%
|-
Taiwan's new president faces 'tough' time with China pressure, no parliament majority
Explainer-What's the Israel-Palestinian conflict about and how did it start?
Relatives recount Gaza deaths as protesters in Washington demand ceasefire
Incoming Guatemala president meets with Taiwanese officials ahead of inauguration
ECB's Lane sees June meeting as key for rate cut moves - Corriere della Sera
Ex-mayor of Russia city goes to fight in Ukraine after bribery conviction - Kommersant
Taiwan's new president faces 'tough' time with China pressure, no parliament majority
South Korea says it will impose fines on two global banks for short-selling violations
Explainer-What's the Israel-Palestinian conflict about and how did it start?
Chinese embassies condemn foreign officials over Taiwan post-election remarks