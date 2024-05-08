WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday he would provide a roadmap for artificial intelligence in the coming weeks that will be translated into legislation.

"In a few weeks, we'll come up with a roadmap, and...it will give the public, those in the community, those in the industry, an idea of what our broad framework and our broad thrust would be," Schumer said during an interview at an AI summit in Washington D.C. "But you will see different committees taking a role and translating that, concretizing that, into legislation," he added.

