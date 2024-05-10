The Dow Is a Terrible Index. But It Is Telling Us Something Important.

Though anchored in the past, the Dow Jones Industrial Average captures something about the way the market changes.

Japan's Stock Market Is Booming. It Isn't All About the Weak Yen.

Although some prominent companies such as Toyota are benefiting from a weaker Japanese currency, the broad impact is mixed.

Bar is high for another rate hike, but one can't be ruled out: Fed's Kashkari

The bar for another Federal Reserve rate hike is high, but further tightening can't be ruled out, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Friday.

Venture Capitalists Are Playing Matchmaker in the Age of AI

Startup investors have long fostered relationships with potential customers for their portfolio companies. AI is making them more important.

Jim Simons, a Pioneer of Quantitative Trading, Dies at 86

A mathematician, he helped usher in a revolution in trading, embracing a computer-oriented, quantitative style in the 1980s.

CFTC Wants to Ban Trades Tied to Elections, Sports, Awards Contests

Regulators advanced a plan to ban derivatives contracts based on political elections, athletic competitions and awards contests, in a bid to clarify the boundaries between gambling and financial markets.

Inflation Will Keep Dropping in 2024, Chicago Fed's Goolsbee Says

The central banker is forecasting a 'soft landing' for the U.S. economy. His comments echo those of colleagues on the Fed, but with an extra dose of optimism.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Munich Re, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

BOE Leaves Rates Unchanged, Signals It's Closer to Cutting

The U.K.'s central bank left its key rate at 5.25% but indicated it could lower it in the coming months-possibly as early as June.

Spain's BBVA Goes Hostile in Pursuit of Smaller Banking Rival Sabadell

Its $12 billion-plus stock offer faced immediate opposition from the Spanish government.

