A $444 Billion 'Fat Finger' Trade Crashed Stocks. Now Citigroup Is Paying the Price.

Citigroup agreed to pay U.K. regulators $78 million, after a botched 2022 order to sell shares caused a brief "flash crash" in European stocks.

30-year mortgage rate drops to a seven-week low

Mortgage rates fell for the third week in a row, boosting refinancing activity.

Permira Seeks EUR750 Million for New Credit Fund

The London private-equity firm is launching its first fund in two-year-old opportunistic debt strategy.

Crypto Takes Aim at 2024 Elections

Coinbase, Kraken and others are fighting for survival after a regulatory crackdown.

Blackstone to Grant Equity to Most Employees in Future U.S. Buyouts

The private-equity firm's plan is part of a broader movement in the buyout industry to expand ownership beyond management ranks.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Generali, Schroders and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Financial Services sector.

JPMorgan Wants Dimon to Stay. He Has a $75 Million Incentive.

Dimon has signaled he will step down as CEO earlier than anticipated.

JPMorgan's Consumer Business Is Doing Great. Its Customers Are Just OK.

The nation's largest lender sees borrowers trading down but still spending.

How Wall Street Lenders Are Betting Big on the AI Boom

Investment giant Blackstone recently led a $7.5 billion deal backed by artificial-intelligence chips, the latest financing that looks to take advantage of the sector's rapid growth.

Goldman Sachs Healthcare Veteran Jo Natauri Sets Up Invidia Capital

Asset manager GCM Grosvenor is backing the healthcare-focused firm out of its Elevate investment strategy.

