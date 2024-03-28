Nordic stocks fell Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.7%.

BioGaia AB Series B posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, declining 6.7%, followed by Volvo AB Series B shares, which declined 3.3%. Shares of Lifco AB Series B dropped 3.0%.

Embracer Group AB Series B was the biggest leader, surging 14.2%, and Vimian Group AB increased 8.3%. Marel hf. rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares adding 4.4%.

In Denmark, the Copenhagen Stock Exchange was closed, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 0.7%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 0.8%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI was flat at 1,328.15. Iceland's exchange, Nasdaq Iceland, was closed.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.3% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 1.5% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 0.6%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.4%, and gold futures were up 1.2%. Bitcoin rose 3.0% to $70,669.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.1% to 99.04.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was down 0.4%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.5%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was down 0.2%, the euro was down 0.3%, the Danish krone was down 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.6%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.8%.

