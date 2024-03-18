Stocks in the Nordic region declined Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.6%.

Yubico AB posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, tumbling 15.4%, followed by Telefon AB L.M. Ericsson Series A shares, which fell 8.3%. Shares of engcon AB Cl B declined 6.1%.

Embracer Group AB Series B was the biggest leader, jumping 11.7%, and Kvika Banki hf. gained 4.4%. GN Store Nord A/S rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares adding 4.2%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index rose 0.7%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.6%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index dropped 1.1%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 0.6%. Shares in Iceland were flat, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index holding steady at 2,186.73.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.1% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were up, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 2.7% and China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 1.0%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.8%, and gold futures were up 0.1%. Bitcoin was down 2.1% to $67,071.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.1% to 98.24.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.3%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.7%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Danish krone was down 0.1%, the euro was down 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.4%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.9%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-24 1350ET