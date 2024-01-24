Stocks in the Nordic region gained Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.6%.

Electrolux AB Series A was the biggest leader during the session, rising 6.9%, and Munters Group AB increased 6.8%. Kinnevik AB Series A rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares adding 6.6%.

Telefon AB L.M. Ericsson Series A posted the largest decline, falling 6.1%, followed by Telefon AB L.M. Ericsson Series B shares, which fell 5.1%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index rose 0.3%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 0.9%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.6%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.1%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index adding 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index increasing 1.2% and the FTSE 100 Index increasing 0.6% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 1.8%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.0%, while gold futures were down 0.4%. Bitcoin climbed 2.2% to $40,109.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.4% to 97.63.

Against the euro, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the Swedish krona was up 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.7%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.7%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.7%, the euro was up 0.4%, and the Danish krone was up 0.4%.

