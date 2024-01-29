Nordic stocks gained Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.7%.

Svenska Cellulosa AB Series B was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, rising 5.0%, and Svenska Cellulosa AB Series A rose 4.9%. Oersted A/S rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares gaining 3.2%.

HMS Networks AB posted the largest decline, dropping 5.7%, followed by BW LPG Ltd. shares, which fell 5.4%. Shares of Scatec ASA dropped 5.3%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 1.2%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, was flat at 4,582.56..

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 0.1%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI fell 0.3%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index rising 1.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index flat from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 0.9%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.8%, while gold futures were up 0.5%. Bitcoin climbed 2.6% to $43,103.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 97.98.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.4%, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, and the Icelandic krona was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was down 0.2%, the Swedish krona was down 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%, the Danish krone was down 0.4%, and the euro was down 0.4%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-24 1253ET