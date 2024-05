May 27, 2024 at 06:57 am EDT

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold a net 4.75 billion rand ($258.60 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

Settlement data on bonds showed 23.60 billion rand of net sales. ($1 = 18.3683 rand) (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)