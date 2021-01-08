Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybeans to 6-1/2-year top on expectations of tightening stocks

01/08/2021 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures resumed their rally on Friday after a light setback a day earlier, climbing to 6-1/2-year highs on signs of fresh export demand and expectations that key U.S. crop reports next week will indicate tightening global supplies.

Corn futures also rose, hovering near multi-year highs set this week above $5 a bushel. But wheat futures closed lower, retreating from a six-year top set on Tuesday.

Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans settled up 19-1/2 cents at $13.74-3/4 per bushel after reaching $13.86, the highest price on a continuous chart of the most-active contract since June 2014.

CBOT March corn ended up 2-1/4 cents at $4.96-1/4 a bushel. March wheat fell 3-1/2 cents to settle at $6.38-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans rose on expectations for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in monthly supply/demand reports due Jan. 12 to tighten its forecasts of U.S. soy and corn ending stocks - the amount left at the end of the 2020/21 marketing year on Aug. 31, 2021, and carried over into the next marketing year.

Some analysts expect the USDA next week to trim its estimates of the 2020 U.S. corn and soybean harvests as well.

"The market is fully anticipating lower ending stocks for the beans," said Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"The last time we had ending stocks levels this tight or tighter, beans were $15 (a bushel). That is in the back of everybody's mind," Scoville added.

Soybeans drew additional support from news that the USDA confirmed private sales of 204,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China. It was the first sale to China announced through USDA's daily reporting system since Nov. 6.

Traders continue to monitor South American crop weather, watching to see if significant rainfall reaches dry parts of Argentina and southern Brazil in the coming days, averting further loss of corn and soybean yield potential.

Argentina's government said on Thursday it would review a decision to temporarily suspend corn exports, a restriction that fanned the recent price rally.

The CBOT wheat market had a weak tone amid a lack of fresh news, with futures retreating from six-year highs set this week. Traders were waiting for activity in Russia to resume following holidays this week to gauge the impact of measures to curb the country's exports. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.46% 496.25 End-of-day quote.2.07%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.25% 6.6218 Delayed Quote.3.28%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.51% 444.6 End-of-day quote.2.05%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.33% 43.76 End-of-day quote.2.35%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.06% 73.801 Delayed Quote.0.46%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.55% 638.75 End-of-day quote.0.27%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pTech Jobs Soar as Overall U.S. Job Market Dips
DJ
05:50pSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Brakes Hit on Jobs Recovery in December
PU
05:39pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pCorrection to Mexicans in U.S. Sent Record Remittances Article
DJ
05:37pCommunications Services Rise Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:34pTech Gain Amid Signs Of Speculative Bubble In Some Pockets -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:33pU.S. judge overseeing Google case will sell mutual funds holding Alphabet stock
RE
05:33pBILL MILLER : The Case for and Against Investing in Bitcoin -- Journal Report
DJ
05:30pKiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) Exhibiting NRF 2021 Chapter One Virtual Tradeshow
SE
05:29pSoybeans to 6-1/2-year top on expectations of tightening stocks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sources
2KOSPI : Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
4S&P 500 : TAKE FIVE: The great reflation
5Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5% on day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ