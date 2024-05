May 27, 2024 at 08:21 am EDT

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will grant 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) worth of military equipment to Ukraine throughout 2024, according to a bilateral deal signed between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday and seen by Reuters.

($1 = 0.9226 euros)

