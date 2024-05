May 22, 2024 at 09:33 am EDT

May 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday led by a sell-off in energy and materials shares due to lower commodity prices, while investors globally awaited minutes from Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 115.95 points, or 0.52%, at 22,352.21.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)