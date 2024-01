Taiwan ruling party's Lai first to reach 5 million votes

January 13, 2024 at 06:58 am EST Share

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate for Taiwan's ruling party, took a commanding lead in vote counting on Saturday becoming to first to reach five million votes, setting him on course to win the election.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra)