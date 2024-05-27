BANGKOK, May 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's planned additional budget of 122 billion baht ($3.34 billion) for the 2024 fiscal year, which is to help finance a handout stimulus scheme, will go to the cabinet for approval on Tuesday, the Budget Bureau said on Monday. ($1 = 36.56 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by John Mair)