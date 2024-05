BANGKOK, May 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's employment dropped 0.1% in the first quarter from a year earlier due to lower farm jobs, after a 1.7% year-on-year increase in the previous quarter, the state planning agency said on Monday.

The jobless rate rose to 1.01% in the January-March period from 0.81% in the final quarter of 2023, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said in a statement. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by John Mair)