U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were flat and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.1% in morning trading. Zalando added 4.7% and Entain rose 4.6%. On the other hand, Alstom sunk 2.6%, and Soitec dropped 2.1%. The FTSE 100 was flat. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.3% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.3%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.1% to 98.99.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 1.5% to $89.83 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 1.4% to $85.68 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 1.1% to EUR26.31 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 3 basis points to 2.439% from 2.405%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 3 basis points to 4.438% from 4.406%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.9%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite dropped 0.7%.

